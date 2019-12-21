Chinese soldiers take part in a military exercise with Indian forces in Meghalaya. Photo: AFP
More than India-China border talks on the agenda as Wang Yi visits New Delhi
- The Chinese foreign minister’s trip to see Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval has been shrouded in secrecy amid a downward slide in bilateral ties
- With protests in the Indian capital and Beijing’s willingness to get involved with the Kashmir issue, the meeting in New Delhi will be closely watched
Topic | India
Chinese soldiers take part in a military exercise with Indian forces in Meghalaya. Photo: AFP