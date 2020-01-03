Firefighters struggle to secure houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Explained

Australia’s bush fires are unprecedented – what’s the link to climate change?

  • Fires have reached greater intensity and scale, but experts warn such events are likely to become more common
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dismissed calls to take stronger action on emissions
Topic |   Australia
John Power
John Power

Updated: 8:29am, 3 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Firefighters struggle to secure houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
John Power

John Power

John Power joined the Post in 2018 after nearly a decade as a journalist in the Asia region. He is a reporter for Asia Desk and This Week in Asia, with a special focus on Korean affairs.