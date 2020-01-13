A lightning strike over Taal Volcano during its eruption. Photo: EPA
Taal Volcano is the most deadly in the Philippines, killing more than 6,000 in its history. How big is its latest eruption?
- Thousands have been evacuated and Manila’s airport has been closed after a cloud of volcanic ash blew 65km north to the capital
- Sunday’s explosion, described as ‘a magmatic eruption’, could yet develop into a more violent, destructive blast
Topic | The Philippines
