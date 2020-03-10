Flames emerge from flare stacks at an oilfield in Iraq behind a man wearing a face mask as protection against coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Explainer | Why did Saudi Arabia start an oil price war?
- Global oil demand was already in the doldrums amid widespread restrictions on trade and travel in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak
- But Russia balked at oil production cuts, the Saudis slashed prices in retaliation and global markets went into a tailspin on Monday
