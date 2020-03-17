A man wears a face mask amid fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus at Saloma Link Bridge in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
The big questions over Malaysia’s coronavirus partial lockdown
- The measures, which will be in place from March 18-31, are mainly aimed at limiting large gatherings to decrease the chance of the virus spreading
- Anyone found breaching the order will face up to two years in jail, a fine, or both
Topic | Malaysia
A man wears a face mask amid fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus at Saloma Link Bridge in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP