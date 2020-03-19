A Muslim man wearing a face mask uses hand sanitiser as he walks out from Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 16. Photo: AP
How the coronavirus spread at Malaysia’s tabligh Islamic gathering
- Such events see thousands gather for several days of communal prayers and meals, while some also go door-to-door to proselytise
- Nearly 600 coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia have been linked to the event in Malaysia, including more than half of the country’s cases
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A Muslim man wearing a face mask uses hand sanitiser as he walks out from Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 16. Photo: AP