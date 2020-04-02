A scientist at a laboratory in Brazil works on a potential coronavirus vaccine, as researchers fast-track numerous possible treatments while the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly spreads. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
Coronavirus treatments and vaccine trials in the works
- A number of proposed antiviral treatments and vaccines are already in the experimental phase, just months after the coronavirus was identified
- Accumulated knowledge from studies into Sars and Mers has allowed scientists to advance at unprecedented speed
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A scientist at a laboratory in Brazil works on a potential coronavirus vaccine, as researchers fast-track numerous possible treatments while the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly spreads. Photo: EPA-EFE