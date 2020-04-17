Migrant workers in their room at the WestLite Toh Guan dormitory in Singapore. Photo: EPA
How did migrant worker dormitories become Singapore’s biggest coronavirus cluster?

  • Cases in the island nation have more than quadrupled in the past two weeks, propelled by a surge in infections among migrant workers
  • The government has upped its efforts amid criticism, with former diplomat Bilahari Kausikan saying ‘we did drop the ball on foreign workers’
Dewey Sim in Singapore and Kok Xinghui

Updated: 6:51pm, 17 Apr, 2020

