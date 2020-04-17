Migrant workers in their room at the WestLite Toh Guan dormitory in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Explainer |
How did migrant worker dormitories become Singapore’s biggest coronavirus cluster?
- Cases in the island nation have more than quadrupled in the past two weeks, propelled by a surge in infections among migrant workers
- The government has upped its efforts amid criticism, with former diplomat Bilahari Kausikan saying ‘we did drop the ball on foreign workers’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
