Aspirin tablets spill from a bottle. Photo: Handout
Explainer |
Could blood thinners be a life-saving treatment for Covid-19?
- Blood clots appear to be associated with a higher risk of dying from the disease, as well as an increased risk of admission to intensive care
- A recent US study suggests patients prescribed full dose blood thinners had a better chance of survival and lower chance of needing a ventilator
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
