Could blood thinners be a life-saving treatment for Covid-19?

  • Blood clots appear to be associated with a higher risk of dying from the disease, as well as an increased risk of admission to intensive care
  • A recent US study suggests patients prescribed full dose blood thinners had a better chance of survival and lower chance of needing a ventilator
Karlheinz Peter , Hannah Stevens and James McFadyen

Updated: 11:35am, 19 May, 2020

Aspirin tablets spill from a bottle. Photo: Handout
