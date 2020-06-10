Chinese media reports say Beijing can mobilise and deploy troops to the Line of Actual Control “within hours”. Photo: Weibo
Why India-China border dispute will continue to be shaped by mutual distrust

  • Beijing and New Delhi seem to be inching towards a peaceful resolution to their latest standoff, which began in May
  • But questions remain over how the latest flare-up happened, and what role the United States will play
Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 9:24pm, 10 Jun, 2020

