Indian Border Security Force soldiers guard a highway leading towards the Chinese border in Gagangir on June 17. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
How India and China’s deadliest clash in decades came about
- No shots were fired but a serious physical confrontation between troops left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead with more casualties on both sides
- Beijing’s foreign ministry says the situation is stable, India’s defence minister has mourned the deaths but nationalist sentiment online is raging
Topic | China-India border dispute
Indian Border Security Force soldiers guard a highway leading towards the Chinese border in Gagangir on June 17. Photo: AFP