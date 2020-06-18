An Indonesian commuter, wearing a protective mask, gloves and face shield, is pictured in Jakarta before returning to work. The country is easing its partial lockdown and reopening the economy, but coronavirus cases are still on the rise. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia to reopen economy as coronavirus cases surge. Is it ready?
- Indonesia is shifting to the ‘new normal’ as malls reopen, people return to work, and it looks to reopen its borders to certain countries
- But the country now has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia, with a researcher saying it has not reached the peak of infections yet
