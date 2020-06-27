Anwar Ibrahim and Mahathir Mohamad, at the time Malaysia’s deputy prime minister and premier respectively, during a party meeting in 1998. Photo: AP
Explainer |
How the Mahathir-Anwar relationship shaped Malaysia’s politics
- Long-standing tensions between the veterans have a large part to play in whether the opposition can wrest power from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin
- After setting aside their rivalry during the watershed 2018 elections, they are once again at loggerheads over potential premiership
Topic | Malaysia
