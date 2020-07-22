People shop at a market in Singapore on July 21, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
Dengue fever, second wave: what are the hurdles Singapore faces in its coronavirus fight?
- Daily new infections in Singapore have fallen from April when it had the largest number of cases in Southeast Asia
- As the city state gradually reopens, it faces the risk of a second coronavirus wave, and is also coping with a simultaneous outbreak of dengue fever
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People shop at a market in Singapore on July 21, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE