A nurse holds a potential vaccine from China’s SinoVac before administering it during trials in Brazil. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Explained

Explainer |
Are Asian countries choosing US or China for the Covid-19 vaccine?

  • Indonesia, the Philippines have turned to Beijing; Singapore and Japan are partnering with US firms; while Thailand and India developing their own
  • Experts say geopolitics factor into a particular nation’s choice, while pointing out the challenges inherent in wide-scale vaccinations
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:30am, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse holds a potential vaccine from China’s SinoVac before administering it during trials in Brazil. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE