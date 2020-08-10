A voter uses hand sanitiser before entering a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka last week. Photo: EPA
Explainer |
Why practising good hygiene won’t weaken your immune system amid the coronavirus pandemic
- The belief that a high level of cleaning and personal hygiene weakens our immune system is a common interpretation of the ‘hygiene hypothesis’
- But extra hygiene measures will not weaken the immune system, doctors say. On the contrary, they are vital in controlling the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A voter uses hand sanitiser before entering a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka last week. Photo: EPA