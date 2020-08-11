Malaysia’s former finance minister Lim Guan Eng meets the media in Penang on August 10. Photo: AFP
Malaysian ex-minister Lim Guan Eng’s graft charges, and their China links

  • The former finance chief has been accused of soliciting bribes related to the US$1.5 billion Beijing-backed Penang Tunnel
  • His supporters say those charges, along with another relating to a construction project allegedly linked to his wife, were trumped up by the government
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 6:55pm, 11 Aug, 2020

