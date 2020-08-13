A woman sits on a hospital bed in Bhagalpur while her husband, a Covid-19 patient, waits to be transferred to ICU. Medical experts say India will reach 3 million cases in the next 10 days. Photo: Reuters
As cases soar, how bad is India’s coronavirus situation?
- India has the world’s third-highest number of Covid-19 cases and fourth-highest death toll, overtaking the UK, and has not yet reached its peak
- The Narendra Modi administration has decentralised its response as lockdowns are eased, while India’s vaccine trials have started
