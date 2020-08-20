Indonesian President Joko Widodo pictured in October. Photo: AP
Why are Indonesians protesting the Omnibus Law if Jokowi says it will boost jobs and investments?

  • President Joko Widodo’s administration is proposing a new bill as part of economic reforms to simplify regulations and encourage investment
  • Celebrities and influencers have been promoting the bill but thousands are protesting against it, citing human rights and environmental concerns
Randy Mulyanto
Updated: 2:44pm, 20 Aug, 2020

