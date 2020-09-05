Relations between China and Australia have been on a downward spiral since April when Canberra called for an independent international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and analysts do not expect a thaw in the near future. Photo: AFP
As Australia-China ties spiral downwards, why is Lee Kuan Yew’s warning a talking point?
- With Beijing and Canberra engaged in a flurry of probes, bans, scrutiny of deals and detentions, questions of when ties will hit rock bottom loom large
- A Chinese tabloid resurrected late Singapore leader Lee Kuan Yew’s warning that Australia risked becoming ‘the poor white trash of Asia’
