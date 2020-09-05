Relations between China and Australia have been on a downward spiral since April when Canberra called for an independent international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and analysts do not expect a thaw in the near future. Photo: AFPRelations between China and Australia have been on a downward spiral since April when Canberra called for an independent international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and analysts do not expect a thaw in the near future. Photo: AFP
Relations between China and Australia have been on a downward spiral since April when Canberra called for an independent international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and analysts do not expect a thaw in the near future. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Explained

Explainer |
As Australia-China ties spiral downwards, why is Lee Kuan Yew’s warning a talking point?

  • With Beijing and Canberra engaged in a flurry of probes, bans, scrutiny of deals and detentions, questions of when ties will hit rock bottom loom large
  • A Chinese tabloid resurrected late Singapore leader Lee Kuan Yew’s warning that Australia risked becoming ‘the poor white trash of Asia’

Topic |   China-Australia relations
John Power
John Power

Updated: 5:00am, 5 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Relations between China and Australia have been on a downward spiral since April when Canberra called for an independent international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and analysts do not expect a thaw in the near future. Photo: AFPRelations between China and Australia have been on a downward spiral since April when Canberra called for an independent international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and analysts do not expect a thaw in the near future. Photo: AFP
Relations between China and Australia have been on a downward spiral since April when Canberra called for an independent international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and analysts do not expect a thaw in the near future. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE