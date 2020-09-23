Giant Malaysian national flags hang inside a shopping centre. This year’s Sabah state election has been seen as a bellwether for Malaysian politics in general. Photo: EPAGiant Malaysian national flags hang inside a shopping centre. This year’s Sabah state election has been seen as a bellwether for Malaysian politics in general. Photo: EPA
Malaysia’s Sabah state elections: what issues will decide the polls?

  • PM Muhyiddin Yassin has pledged to hold general elections should a member party of his ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition score a win in Sabah
  • But from rising nativist sentiment to lagging development and disputes over oil revenues, the issues facing the Bornean state are many and diverse

Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 9:18am, 23 Sep, 2020

