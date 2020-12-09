Indian farmers block a major highway during a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border. Photo: AP Indian farmers block a major highway during a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border. Photo: AP
Why are India’s farmers protesting, and will Modi reap what he sows?

  • Millions of farmers across India are protesting against new laws they say will leave them vulnerable to predatory private corporations
  • The BJP government might not have backed down, yet, but there are signs it is worried about the effect on its electoral chances

Vasudevan Sridharan
Updated: 8:12pm, 9 Dec, 2020

