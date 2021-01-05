Former Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and other officials cast their their ballots at the country’s 12th National Party Congress in 2016. Photo: Xinhua/VNA Former Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and other officials cast their their ballots at the country’s 12th National Party Congress in 2016. Photo: Xinhua/VNA
Former Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and other officials cast their their ballots at the country’s 12th National Party Congress in 2016. Photo: Xinhua/VNA

Vietnam

This Week in Asia /  Explained

Explainer |
How Vietnam will pick new leaders amid rising China, US tensions

  • A secretive, twice-a-decade meeting to be held in Hanoi later this month will decide the communist country’s future leadership and economic direction
  • It comes amid a sharp global recession, trade disputes with Washington and fraught relations with Beijing over the South China Sea

Topic |   Vietnam
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:30am, 5 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and other officials cast their their ballots at the country’s 12th National Party Congress in 2016. Photo: Xinhua/VNA Former Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and other officials cast their their ballots at the country’s 12th National Party Congress in 2016. Photo: Xinhua/VNA
Former Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and other officials cast their their ballots at the country’s 12th National Party Congress in 2016. Photo: Xinhua/VNA
READ FULL ARTICLE