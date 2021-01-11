Divers recover wreckage and body parts from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182. Photo: AFP Divers recover wreckage and body parts from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182. Photo: AFP
Divers recover wreckage and body parts from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182. Photo: AFP

Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182: why is Indonesia the deadliest place in Asia for plane crashes?

  • The loss of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 is the latest in a string of tragedies to have hit Indonesian aviation, which has suffered 2,353 deaths since 1945
  • Historically, mountainous terrain, a large population and bad weather have played a part. For SJ 182, was pilot rustiness due to Covid-19 also a factor?

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 11:27pm, 11 Jan, 2021

