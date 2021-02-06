Protesting Indian farmers gather at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in New Delhi on January 28. Photo: AP
Rihanna vs the Modi government: how India’s farmer protests drew the world’s attention
- Protesting farmers are now being backed by a growing group of international celebrities and activists including Greta Thunberg
- Indian ministers and Bollywood celebrities have hit back on Twitter, and New Delhi likened a violent protest in New Delhi last month to ‘chaos’ in the US capital
