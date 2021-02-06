Protesting Indian farmers gather at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in New Delhi on January 28. Photo: AP Protesting Indian farmers gather at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in New Delhi on January 28. Photo: AP
India
Rihanna vs the Modi government: how India’s farmer protests drew the world’s attention

  • Protesting farmers are now being backed by a growing group of international celebrities and activists including Greta Thunberg
  • Indian ministers and Bollywood celebrities have hit back on Twitter, and New Delhi likened a violent protest in New Delhi last month to ‘chaos’ in the US capital

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng and Reuters

Updated: 5:06pm, 6 Feb, 2021

