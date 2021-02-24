The resumption of the Quad signals that the grouping is likely to play a significant role in setting the geopolitical agenda in the Biden era. Photo: AP The resumption of the Quad signals that the grouping is likely to play a significant role in setting the geopolitical agenda in the Biden era. Photo: AP
What is the Quad, and how will it impact US-China relations under the Biden administration?

  • The belief that the informal security grouping of the US, India, Australia and Japan is targeting China could be its weakness, analysts say
  • Asian countries are seen as wary of the Quad as they seek to balance ties between Washington and Beijing, but could France be an addition to future dialogues?

John Power
Updated: 4:29pm, 24 Feb, 2021

The resumption of the Quad signals that the grouping is likely to play a significant role in setting the geopolitical agenda in the Biden era. Photo: AP
