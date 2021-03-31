Soldiers from the Ta’aung National Liberation Army, which was one of three ethnic armed groups in Myanmar to threaten retaliation over the ongoing military repression of protests. Photo: AFP
Myanmar’s ethnic armed groups, and why their threats against junta could spiral into more conflict
- About 20 rebel outfits, including the United Wa State Army, Karen National Union, Kachin Independence Army and Arakan Army, control a third of Myanmar’s territory
- Several have condemned the February 1 coup which ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and have threatened the junta with retaliation
