Heng Swee Keat has stepped down as Singapore’s PM-designate to make way for a younger leader. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
With Heng Swee Keat out of the running, who will be Singapore’s next prime minister?
- Political observers say the upcoming cabinet reshuffle will offer clues, and they are preparing to read the tea leaves
- Chan Chun Sing, Lawrence Wong, Ong Ye Kung and Desmond Lee are seen as the front runners
Topic | Singapore
