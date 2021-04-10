Heng Swee Keat has stepped down as Singapore’s PM-designate to make way for a younger leader. Photo: EPA-EFE Heng Swee Keat has stepped down as Singapore’s PM-designate to make way for a younger leader. Photo: EPA-EFE
Heng Swee Keat has stepped down as Singapore’s PM-designate to make way for a younger leader. Photo: EPA-EFE
With Heng Swee Keat out of the running, who will be Singapore’s next prime minister?

  • Political observers say the upcoming cabinet reshuffle will offer clues, and they are preparing to read the tea leaves
  • Chan Chun Sing, Lawrence Wong, Ong Ye Kung and Desmond Lee are seen as the front runners

Kok XinghuiDewey Sim
Updated: 8:30am, 10 Apr, 2021

