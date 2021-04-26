The travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will be launched on May 26. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble to start May 26 – all you need to know about vaccinations, tests and contact tracing
- Quarantine-free travel between two Asian air hubs will begin before the summer school holidays in a boost for tourism
- Only vaccinated individuals can leave Hong Kong but the requirement won’t apply for travellers from Singapore. Those above the age of six will need four tests in total
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will be launched on May 26. Photo: EPA-EFE