Singapore’s financial district skyline is seen reflected in a lotus pond on April 28. Photo: EPA
Singapore’s Covid-19 hospital cluster, reinfected migrant workers and ‘viral shedding’ – causes for concern?

  • A handful of active infection clusters have emerged in Singapore in recent weeks, including among those who had previously recovered from Covid-19
  • The city state is on ‘heightened alert’, especially for new mutant variants, but the travel bubble with Hong Kong should be OK – for now

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:30am, 1 May, 2021

