Travellers are seen at Singapore’s Changi Airport. The city state is restricting arrivals from India and has extended its mandatory two-week quarantine period by another week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why Singapore moved to 21-day hotel quarantine – and a look at the countries with the longest, shortest and ‘most relaxing’ self-isolation requirements
- Singapore joined Hong Kong in having one of the world’s longest quarantine periods amid concerns about the incubation period of Covid-19 variants
- Most countries stipulate two weeks, but some like Costa Rica don’t have quarantine, and others like the Maldives just require a negative test
Travellers are seen at Singapore’s Changi Airport. The city state is restricting arrivals from India and has extended its mandatory two-week quarantine period by another week. Photo: EPA-EFE