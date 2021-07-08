Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing a fresh political crisis after the leader of a key party in the ruling coalition pulled its support for him. Photo: DPA Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing a fresh political crisis after the leader of a key party in the ruling coalition pulled its support for him. Photo: DPA
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing a fresh political crisis after the leader of a key party in the ruling coalition pulled its support for him. Photo: DPA
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Explained

Explainer |
What do latest political twists in Malaysia mean for PM Muhyiddin Yassin?

  • While Malaysia is dealing with a surge in Covid-19 cases, its political soap opera continues, with Umno pulling support for the ruling coalition
  • Muhyiddin did not immediately respond to Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s move but the attorney general says the PM and his cabinet remain in charge

Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 9:48pm, 8 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing a fresh political crisis after the leader of a key party in the ruling coalition pulled its support for him. Photo: DPA Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing a fresh political crisis after the leader of a key party in the ruling coalition pulled its support for him. Photo: DPA
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing a fresh political crisis after the leader of a key party in the ruling coalition pulled its support for him. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE