Taliban fighters display their flag while on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: AP Taliban fighters display their flag while on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
This Week in Asia

Explainer
With the Taliban’s ascendancy in Afghanistan, does Pakistan stand to gain or lose?

  • Islamabad has long had a paradoxical role in Afghanistan – accused of providing covert support to the Taliban, while playing a major supporting role in the US war on terror
  • Experts say it is likely Pakistan will recognise a Taliban regime, though the expectations of Washington and Beijing will shape its decision

Afghanistan
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 5:58pm, 20 Aug, 2021

