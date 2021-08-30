Afghan refugees board a bus taking them to a processing centre upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in the US state of Virginia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
How US exit from Vietnam offers hope for Afghan refugees’ ‘orderly departure’ past August 31 deadline – if the Taliban agrees
- Advocates say an ‘orderly departure programme’, like the one previously run in Vietnam, could offer safe passage out of Afghanistan for would-be refugees
- History shows there are both promises and pitfalls. And the Taliban looks increasingly wary of allowing a longer-term evacuation to take place
