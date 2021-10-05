Fugitive Malaysian businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee. Photo: Weibo
Explainer |
Who is Malaysian fugitive Nicky Liow and what links him to ex-Macau triad boss ‘Broken Tooth’ Wan Kuok-koi?
- Malaysian law enforcement personnel have been linked to the 33-year-old fugitive businessman, who was last seen fleeing Puchong in March
- Suspected of bribing a string of officials in the country, he is also the vice-chairman of Wan Kuok-koi’s World Hongmen History and Culture Association
Topic | Malaysia
