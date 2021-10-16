A tourist on a boat on the southern Thai island of Koh Phi Phi in 2019. Photo: AFP A tourist on a boat on the southern Thai island of Koh Phi Phi in 2019. Photo: AFP
A tourist on a boat on the southern Thai island of Koh Phi Phi in 2019. Photo: AFP
Asia travel
This Week in Asia /  Explained

Explainer |
As Asian nations open up, where is travel allowed – and how can I do so safely?

  • Vaccinated travellers have the chance to once again explore the region, as well as Europe and the United States
  • Here are the experts’ views on how to make sure you’re best protected, and what to be mindful of at all times

Topic |   Asia travel
Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 12:00pm, 16 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A tourist on a boat on the southern Thai island of Koh Phi Phi in 2019. Photo: AFP A tourist on a boat on the southern Thai island of Koh Phi Phi in 2019. Photo: AFP
A tourist on a boat on the southern Thai island of Koh Phi Phi in 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE