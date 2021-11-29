Iran’s flag is seen in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s headquarters in Vienna. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
What to expect as stalled Iran nuclear talks resume
- China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and the US will hold talks with Iran in Vienna on Monday, at a meeting chaired by the EU
- Iran wants the meeting to only address the terms of a US return. Washington left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018 under Donald Trump
Topic | US-Iran tensions
