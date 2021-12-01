A woman receives the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Quezon City, the Philippines. Photo: DPA
Explainer |
Omicron travel restrictions: from Singapore to Japan, Australia to India, here’s what Asian countries are doing to fight the new coronavirus variant
- Governments across the region are tightening entry requirements and quarantine rules for travellers in response to the potentially more transmissible variant
- This Week in Asia writers have the lowdown on the latest measures
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
