A woman receives the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Quezon City, the Philippines. Photo: DPA
A woman receives the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Quezon City, the Philippines. Photo: DPA
This Week in Asia /  Explained

Explainer |
Omicron travel restrictions: from Singapore to Japan, Australia to India, here’s what Asian countries are doing to fight the new coronavirus variant

  • Governments across the region are tightening entry requirements and quarantine rules for travellers in response to the potentially more transmissible variant
  • This Week in Asia writers have the lowdown on the latest measures

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bhavan JaipragasAisyah LlewellynAmrit DhillonPark Chan-kyongJulian RyallRaissa RoblesJitsiree Thongnoi
Bhavan Jaipragas Aisyah Llewellyn Amrit Dhillon Park Chan-kyong Julian Ryall Raissa Robles and Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 3:34pm, 1 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman receives the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Quezon City, the Philippines. Photo: DPA
A woman receives the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Quezon City, the Philippines. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE