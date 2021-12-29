The renovated Jallianwala Bagh martyrs’ memorial in Amritsar, India. Photo: AFP
The renovated Jallianwala Bagh martyrs’ memorial in Amritsar, India. Photo: AFP
What happened in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Sikhs in British-ruled India?

  • British police are holding a 19-year-old man who broke into Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth was spending Christmas
  • He purportedly made a video claiming he was an Indian Sikh who would attempt to ‘assassinate’ the monarch as revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh incident

Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 5:46pm, 29 Dec, 2021

