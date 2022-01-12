Indonesian President Joko Widodo aboard a navy ship visits a military base in the Natuna Islands in January 2020. Photo: Handout
Explainer |
Indonesia’s land and maritime border disputes with Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam
- Foreign minister Retno Marsudi says Indonesia will increase efforts to accelerate the demarcation of both land and sea boundaries
- Boundary disputes must be resolved using international law, she says, echoing a stance Jakarta has taken on the South China Sea
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo aboard a navy ship visits a military base in the Natuna Islands in January 2020. Photo: Handout