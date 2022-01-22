People in in Kohima, Nagaland, at a 70km march demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. Photo: AP
Why India is worried about China and Myanmar as conflict flares up in its northeast region

  • Trouble has returned to India’s remote northeast bordering Myanmar, a region with historically testy ties with New Delhi
  • India fears Myanmar could offer a safe haven for insurgents to regroup, as it also harbours suspicions rival China could be backing separatist groups

Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit in Mumbai

Updated: 8:00pm, 22 Jan, 2022

