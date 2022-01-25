Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
In Johor election, is Malaysia’s Umno seeking stability or a ‘get-out-of-jail’ card for Najib?
- Johor leader Hasni Mohammad has insisted the snap poll is needed for the state’s stability but analysts say the move is to bolster Umno which had won recent regional elections
- They also argue a victory in Johor would give convicted ex-PM Najib an upper hand in the intraparty rivalry and the aftermath of a general election
