In Johor election, is Malaysia’s Umno seeking stability or a ‘get-out-of-jail’ card for Najib?

  • Johor leader Hasni Mohammad has insisted the snap poll is needed for the state’s stability but analysts say the move is to bolster Umno which had won recent regional elections
  • They also argue a victory in Johor would give convicted ex-PM Najib an upper hand in the intraparty rivalry and the aftermath of a general election

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 2:04pm, 25 Jan, 2022

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
