Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo meet at a leaders retreat on Bintan island. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Will Indonesia’s new extradition treaty with Singapore allow it to bring wealthy corruption suspects to justice?

  • The two countries on Tuesday signed a deal that Jakarta hopes will allow it to repatriate Indonesians who have been hiding their ill-gotten gains in the city state
  • Indonesians have parked hundreds of billions of dollars in Singapore. Jakarta has always wanted to pursue those who took funds after the Asian financial crisis

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 9:30am, 27 Jan, 2022

