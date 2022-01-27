Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo meet at a leaders retreat on Bintan island. Photo: AFP
Will Indonesia’s new extradition treaty with Singapore allow it to bring wealthy corruption suspects to justice?
- The two countries on Tuesday signed a deal that Jakarta hopes will allow it to repatriate Indonesians who have been hiding their ill-gotten gains in the city state
- Indonesians have parked hundreds of billions of dollars in Singapore. Jakarta has always wanted to pursue those who took funds after the Asian financial crisis
