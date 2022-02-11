Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing in Oct 2019. File photo: Xinhua
Have India’s actions fuelled closer China-Pakistan ties?

  • Territorial disputes and historical mistrust between India and Pakistan have over the years pushed the latter closer to China, from trade to defence
  • But as New Delhi worries over the prospect of a two-front war, analysts say it’s likely Pakistan’s aim is to counter India by ‘keeping the water boiling’ while avoiding a clash

Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 8:19pm, 11 Feb, 2022

