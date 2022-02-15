From left, presidential candidates Yoon Suk-yeol, Ahn Cheol-soo, and Lee Jae-myung. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
Explainer |
South Korea presidential race: who’s running and where do they stand on China, the US, and North Korea?
- Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea and conservative People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol are locked in a tight race
- Winner of March 9 ballot could reshape Seoul’s US-China balancing act, amid escalating rivalry between Washington and Beijing
Topic | South Korea
