The United Nations Security Council meets at the UN Headquarters in New York City on February 27, 2022. The United Nations Security Council voted Sunday to hold a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly to discuss Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Photo: AFP
‘Uniting for Peace’: What to expect from Asia at the UN General Assembly emergency session on Ukraine

  • China and India are mulling their options in condemning Russia’s aggression while considering the long-term costs of their response
  • Long-standing US allies Japan, South Korea and Australia are expected to take a firmer stance against Russia

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:03pm, 28 Feb, 2022

