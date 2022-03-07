Oil pumps in operation at an oilfield near central Los Angeles in February 2011. Photo: AFP
Oil pumps in operation at an oilfield near central Los Angeles in February 2011. Photo: AFP
Russia
This Week in Asia /  Explained

Explainer |
What does Russia’s threat to torpedo Iran nuclear deal mean for oil prices and Asian economies?

  • Iranian oil can return to global markets under a revived nuclear pact, easing the supply crunch brought on by the Russia-Ukraine war
  • But Moscow’s demands could disrupt the nuclear talks, bring more pain to economies already reeling from high prices

Topic |   Russia
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 5:30pm, 7 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Oil pumps in operation at an oilfield near central Los Angeles in February 2011. Photo: AFP
Oil pumps in operation at an oilfield near central Los Angeles in February 2011. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE