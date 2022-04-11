Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faces another election campaign. Photo: EPA
Australia’s May 21 election: how will China feature and what are key campaign issues for Scott Morrison?

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for the election on May 21 against a backdrop of missteps and controversies that pundits believe will affect his chances
  • China is portrayed as a threat to Australia, with allegations of foreign interference and spying; polls show parties rate evenly on relationship with Beijing

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 8:24am, 11 Apr, 2022

