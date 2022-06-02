People at Shibuya Sky observation deck, a Tokyo tourist spot. Japan will reopen to package tour visitors from June 10. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Japan gradually opens up to foreign tourists from June 10: what you need to know
- A new ‘traffic light’ system allows in tourists with fixed schedules and guides; on-arrival test, quarantine rules depend on which country they’re coming from
- Masks must still be worn, and only five airports are accepting international flights, but the yen’s weakening makes Japan a good holiday option
