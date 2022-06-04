Harvesters transfer wheat into a tractor on a field before it will be turned to rice paddies on Chongming Island, China’s Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Explainer |
Can the world spend its way out of the current global food crisis?
- UN said Russia’s war on Ukraine could lead to ‘hurricane of hunger’ as 30 per cent of the world’s grain exports come from the warring countries
- Rising protectionism is also severely distorting prices, with India, Malaysia and Indonesia recently clamping down on sugar, poultry and cooking oil exports
